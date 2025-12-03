Macron eyes energy cooperation, Airbus deals and 'pandas' on China visit

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day visit to China on Wednesday began in Beijing with a large and influential delegation. Along with his wife Brigitte, Macron is travelling with more than 80 representatives, including several ministers and nearly 40 top CEOs.

The size of the team signals one clear message: Macron intends to strengthen business and political ties at a time when trade tensions between China and Europe continue to rise, South China Morning Post reported.

Macron's visit to China: Here are the key areas where potential deals may emerge

Energy cooperation is on the table

Energy is expected to be one of the biggest focus areas during Macron’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Paris has already indicated that agreements in this sector are being actively negotiated. A source from the Elysee Palace told The Post that “the list of agreements is still being negotiated and we are continuing to work on several agreements in the field of energy”. One of the most notable names in the delegation is Bernard Fontana, CEO of Electricite de France (EDF). The state-owned energy company plays a central role in France’s nuclear power development and operation. ALSO READ: Beijing urges France to back one-China policy during feud with Japan EDF signed a cooperation agreement in 2024 with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to build advanced nuclear facilities. Both companies said they would work together to “assist both countries in achieving their carbon neutrality goals”, according to CNNC.

Will China place a big Airbus order? A long-speculated aviation deal may also be on the agenda. For months, there has been talk that China could place a major order worth at least 100 to 200 aircraft from Airbus, the news report said. Guillaume Faury, the Airbus CEO, is part of Macron’s business delegation. A French government source said last week that agreements in the transport sector were expected, though no details were provided, the news report said. However, Faury’s inclusion does not guarantee an immediate deal. He had accompanied Macron during his 2023 China visit as well, when no agreement was signed. The last major purchase happened in 2019 during Xi Jinping’s trip to France, when China ordered 300 Airbus aircraft.

What agriculture and food issues will be discussed? Food and farm products are another major discussion point. Several agriculture leaders and France’s agriculture minister, Annie Genevard, are travelling with Macron. Genevard met China’s ambassador to France, Deng Li, last week. Both agreed to work together to bring more products “from the French farm to the Chinese table”, according to a post by the Chinese embassy. China is currently investigating certain European pork and dairy products. French officials say these probes will be discussed during the visit. Senior executives from France’s meat and dairy sectors, including Francois-Xavier Huard of the dairy federation and Maxence Bigard of the Bigard Group, are also part of the delegation, the news report said.