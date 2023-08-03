Home / World News / Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: MEA on Pak PM

Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: MEA on Pak PM

"We want normal ties with all the neighbouring countries including Pakistan, but for that an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative," MEA said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
India on Thursday said an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative for normal ties with Pakistan, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his willingness to hold talks with New Delhi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India wants normal ties with all neighbouring countries including Pakistan and it is incumbent upon that country to create the environment.

He was responding to queries relating to comments by Sharif.

"We want normal ties with all the neighbouring countries including Pakistan, but for that an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative," he said.

Topics :Shehbaz SharifPakistan-India MEA

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

