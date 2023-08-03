Home / World News / West African defence chiefs mull response to Niger coup, meeting concludes

West African defence chiefs mull response to Niger coup, meeting concludes

Late on Wednesday, the junta in Niger vowed it would not bow to external pressure, dismissing the sanctions and ECOWAS' warning it could intervene

Reuters NIAMEY/ABUJA
Abdourahamane Tiani, the former head of Bazoum's presidential guard, shut Bazoum in his palace last Wednesday and later declared himself head of state

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

West African defence chiefs conclude a two-day meeting on Thursday that is discussing last week's coup in Niger - talks they have promised will send a strong message about their intolerance for unconstitutional takeovers.
 
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has unleashed sanctions, threats of military intervention, and diplomatic overtures in its push to restore the presidency of President Mohamed Bazoum.
 
It is not clear whether the defence chiefs' meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja will provide further detail on the bloc's threat to authorise the use of force if coup leaders do not reinstate Bazoum by a Sunday deadline - its strongest stance yet after a string of military takeovers in the region.
 
Late on Wednesday, the junta in Niger vowed it would not bow to external pressure, dismissing the sanctions and ECOWAS' warning it could intervene.
 
The turmoil has prompted some European nations to evacuate citizens by plane from Niger. On Wednesday, the United States said it had ordered the evacuation of some staff and families from its embassy even as the mission remains open and senior leadership continues working there.
 
ECOWAS has struggled to contain a democratic backslide in West Africa and had vowed that coups will no longer be tolerated after military takeovers in member states Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea and an attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau in the last two years.
 
But there are early signs that the fallout from its sanctions are starting to have an impact: Nigeria cut power supplies to Niger, while Nigerien truckers were stranded in limbo by border closures.
 
Abdourahamane Tiani, the former head of Bazoum's presidential guard, shut Bazoum in his palace last Wednesday and later declared himself head of state.
 
Niger is an important Western ally in a fight against Islamist insurgents, and the coup has been condemned by foreign powers who fear it could allow the militants to gain ground.
 
Niger is also the world's seventh-biggest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer.
 
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Bazoum in a phone call on Wednesday that the U.S. remained committed to the restoration of Bazoum's elected government, the State Department said.

Also Read

Support for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability: Blinken

US ties with Niger to depend on democratic governance, rule of law: Blinken

Niger army on standby to hit back after coup bid, says presidency

Support for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability: Blinken

French embassy in Niger attacked as protesters with Russian flags march

Trump to face judge in DC on charges that he tried to overturn 2020 polls

China proposes to limit children's smartphone time to max of 2 hrs per day

Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming conspirators

Niger's ruler warns against meddling, asks citizens to defend nation

Cognizant Q2 profit down 19.7%, retains 2023 revenue growth guidance

Topics :coupArmyAntony Blinken

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

Cyclone Biparjoy costs Gujarat Rs 1,212.50 cr, says Nityanand Rai

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story