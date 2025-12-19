Lines from Lolita, Bill Gates, Chomsky: What new Epstein photos show

Democrats on Thursday released a batch of new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, featuring businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, famed linguist Noam Chomsky, and lines from the 1955 novel Lolita scribbled over a woman’s body. The latest photos come ahead of the deadline for the Trump administration to release a much larger group of Epstein files.

In an X post, the House Oversight Committee wrote, “Oversight Dems are releasing additional photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to the public. We will continue releasing photographs and documents to provide transparency for the American people. It’s time for the Department of Justice to release the files.”

Here’s a breakdown of what was present in the new batch of 68 photos. Which prominent figures appear in the new Epstein photo batch? One photo showed Gates with a woman whose face was blurred. In another photo, Epstein was sitting on a plane with Chomsky. Some pictures showed people eating together at a gathering. Several well-known and powerful people appear in these photos along with Epstein. However, the Democrats did not provide an explanation of when or why the photos were taken. What do the ‘Lolita’ lines show in the newly released photos? Some photos showed lines from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita written on a woman’s body. One unclear photo shows a line written on her chest saying, “Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth.”

Another photo showed a line written on her foot, while the book Lolita can be seen in the background. “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock,” it read. Other lines are written near the woman’s hip, neck, and spine. The lines read: “She was Lola in slacks”, “Dolly at school”, and “Dolores on the dotted line.” However, the final line of the passage, “But in my arms she was always Lolita,” was not among the released photos. According to The New York Times, Epstein kept a first-edition copy of the book, which was about a man’s obsession with and sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.