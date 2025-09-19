Home / World News / Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna's ministry said that the incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland and three Russian MIG-31 fighters were involved

Fighter jet
Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said that Russia had already violated Estonian airspace four times this year but today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen. (Representative Image: PTI)
AP Tallinn (Estonia)
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat to protest after three Russian fighter aircraft entered its airspace without permission on Friday and stayed there for 12 minutes, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said that Russia had already violated Estonian airspace four times this year but today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen.

His ministry said that the incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland and three Russian MIG-31 fighters were involved.

The Russian charge d'affaires was summoned and given a protest note, a ministry statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :EstoniaRussiaMiG fighter jets

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

