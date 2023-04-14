Home / World News / EU cannot 'blindly follow' Washington, says European Council president

More and more European Union leaders have echoed Macron's comments that Europe should resist pressure to become "America's followers," Michel told the US-based POLITICO news service on Tuesday

Paris
Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
European leaders are becoming increasingly supportive of French President Emmanuel Macron's push for "strategic autonomy" away from the US, European Council president Charles Michel said.

"On the issue of the relationship with the US, it's clear that there can be nuances and sensitivities around the table of the European Council... I think quite a few really think like Emmanuel Macron," the European Council president said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"There is indeed a great attachment that remains present, and Emmanuel Macron has said nothing else, for this alliance with the US. But if this alliance with the US would suppose that we blindly, systematically follow the position of the US on all issues, no," he said.--IANS

European Union European Commission washington

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

