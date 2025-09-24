EU questions Apple, Google and Microsoft on steps to curb financial scams

Apple, Google and Microsoft have been asked by EU tech regulators about the measures they are taking to prevent their platforms being used for financial scams, underscoring Europe's concern about the cost of online fraud.

The EU is increasing its regulatory scrutiny of major US technology companies via the Digital Services Act, landmark legislation that requires Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

"Today, we sent requests for information, under the DSA, to Apple, Booking.com, Google and Microsoft on how they identify and manage risks related to financial scams," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen wrote on X on Wednesday.