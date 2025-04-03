Home / World News / Europe must react to US tariffs 'industry by industry': France Prez Macron

Europe must react to US tariffs 'industry by industry': France Prez Macron

Speaking during a meeting with French industry representatives, Macron added that the response to the reciprocal tariffs would be "more massive" than its earlier retaliation to US steel and aluminum t

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron
Macron termed the tariffs 'brutal and unfounded'. | File Photo: Reuters
Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that tariffs announced by President Donald Trump were "brutal and unfounded" and a shock for international trade, and that Europe must respond "industry by industry". 
Speaking during a meeting with French industry representatives, Macron added that the response to the reciprocal tariffs would be "more massive" than its earlier retaliation to US steel and aluminum tariffs.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 
Emmanuel MacronTrump tariffsFrance

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

