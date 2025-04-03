Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Operation over, patient healing: Trump defends reciprocal tariffs

Operation over, patient healing: Trump defends reciprocal tariffs

Trump's tariff salvo has also reignited the fears of a global recession, as well as inflation in the US

Donald Trump, US President Trump

Trump stated that the US economy would emerge 'far stronger' despite global markets taking a hit. | Image: Bloomberg

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After his new tariff rates announcement sent shockwaves through global economies and financial markets on Thursday, US President Donald Trump addressed the shock caused by his aggressive stance. He stated that the US economy would emerge 'far stronger' despite global markets taking a hit.
 
Shortly before Wall Street opened for Thursday's trading, Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform: "THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING. THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
 
However, Wall Street did not seem to share his optimism; most indices plunged sharply after opening, with the Dow Jones Industrial registering a 3.4 per cent fall. Trump's tariff salvo has also reignited the fears of a global recession, as well as inflation in the US. Rating agency Fitch said that the effective US import tax rate has climbed to 22 per cent under Trump, up from 2.5 per cent in 2024, a level last seen more than a century ago,  around 1910.
 
 
India, which Trump had called a 'tariff king' has been hit with 27 per cent 'reciprocal tariffs', raising concerns about their possible negative impact on India's economic growth. According to EY Chief Policy Advisor D K Srivastava, India's GDP growth could be negatively impacted by up to 50 basis points. "As per our earlier projection, the GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal was 6.5 per cent, which may go down to 6 per cent without retaliation," he said, as reported by PTI. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
 
White House defends move

Also Read

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

Oppn asks govt how it plans to protect farmers after US announces tariffs

US President Donald Trump

Mixed bag for India as US President Donald Trump unleashes tariff war

Wall Street

Wall Street plunges as US tariffs trigger recession fears; Dow falls 3.4%

Premiumshoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Trump jolt to US footwear majors may aid Tamil Nadu's rise as sourcing hub

pharma, medicine

Indian pharma industry welcomes US move to exempt drugs from tariff

 
The White House defended Trump's tariff imposition, saying they were essential to protect the America's interests. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sought to reassure investors, saying in an interview to CNN, "To anyone on Wall Street this morning, I would say, 'Trust in President Trump'. This is a president who is doubling down on his proven economic formula."
 
Leavitt explained that the new tariffs, which include a minimum 10 per cent reciprocal levy on imports and even higher rates on goods from various countries, including the US's largest trading partners, were part of the administration's strategy to stop the US from being "cheated by foreign nations".
 
She also dismissed speculation about the president easing up on the tariffs before they go into effect over the weekend.
 
"The president made it clear yesterday this is not a negotiation," she said. "He's always willing to pick up the phone to answer calls, but he laid out the case yesterday for why we are doing it."
 
Leavitt emphasised that countries that have been hit by particularly harsh tariffs have had decades to 'do the right thing' by US workers, but instead, they have 'ripped off American workers' and taken American jobs overseas. President Trump, she said, is putting an end to such practices.

More From This Section

White House

Several National Security Council officials fired from White House : Report

US President Donald Trump

US Senators brings bill to limit Trump's tariff power, needs Cong approval

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

Europe must react to US tariffs 'industry by industry': France Prez Macron

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

US weekly unemployment claims fall to 219,000 ahead of tariffs storm

China bank

Fitch cuts China credit rating on debt risks amid trade tensions

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Trump tariff plan Trump tariff hike Donald Trump tariff hike India trade US on India trade BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon