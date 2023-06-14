European Parliament passes AI Act, challenging tech giants' power

The European Parliament voted to completely ban real-time, remote biometric surveillance — a decision that will put lawmakers at odds with the EU’s 27 countries in upcoming negotiations. The blanket ban, which was previously agreed by lawmakers, was up in the air after a political deal fell apart late last week.

The parliament’s entire draft of the AI Act passed on Wednesday, paving the way for the so-called “trilogue” negotiations between the parliament, EU member states, and European Commission to start later on Wednesday.



Lawmakers also passed additional measures for general purpose AI and foundational models like GPT-4. Under the parliament’s plan, companies such as OpenAI and Google would have to perform risk assessments and summarise the copyrighted material used to train their models — regardless of how they’re used.