European Parliament passes AI Act, challenging tech giants' power

The European Parliament voted to completely ban real-time, remote biometric surveillance — a decision that will put lawmakers at odds with the EU’s 27 countries in upcoming negotiations. The blanket ban, which was previously agreed by lawmakers, was up in the air after a political deal fell apart late last week.
Landmark Act
- Companies such as OpenAI and Google would have to perform risk assessments and summarise the copyrighted material used to train their models
- The new rules could impact firms by 2026
- Executives are also pushing a ‘code of conduct’ with companies that would be voluntary rules across the G7, plus India, Indonesia