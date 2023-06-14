Home / World News / European Parliament passes AI Act, challenging tech giants' power

European Parliament passes AI Act, challenging tech giants' power

Lawmakers also passed additional measures for general purpose AI and foundational models like GPT-4

Bloomberg
European Parliament passes AI Act, challenging tech giants' power

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jillian Deutsch

The European Parliament voted to completely ban real-time, remote biometric surveillance — a decision that will put lawmakers at odds with the EU’s 27 countries in upcoming negotiations.  The blanket ban, which was previously agreed by lawmakers, was up in the air after a political deal fell apart late last week.
 
Lawmakers also passed additional measures for general purpose AI and foundational models like GPT-4. Under the parliament’s plan, companies such as OpenAI and Google would have to perform risk assessments and summarise the copyrighted material used to train their models — regardless of how they’re used. 
 
The parliament’s entire draft of the AI Act passed on Wednesday, paving the way for the so-called “trilogue” negotiations between the parliament, EU member states, and European Commission to start later on Wednesday. 
 
The commission wants a deal by the end of the year, after which the new AI Act rules could impact companies by 2026. In the meantime, officials like Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager are pushing a “code of conduct” with companies that would be voluntary rules across the G7, plus India and Indonesia.
 
The provisions are a red line for a number of member states as they head into negotiations with the parliament and the European Commission. A few members of the center-right European People’s Party wanted to include exceptions for finding missing children and preventing terrorist attacks, but these amendments failed in the plenary vote on Wednesday.

Landmark Act

  • Companies such as OpenAI and Google would have to perform risk assessments and summarise the copyrighted material used to train their models
  • The new rules could impact firms by 2026
  • Executives are also pushing a ‘code of conduct’ with companies that would be voluntary rules across the G7, plus India, Indonesia 

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels

Top headlines: Meta layoffs, angel tax exemption, new Parliament & more

Sri Lanka's small tea growers contributes around 77% in total production

Germany unveils 1st national security strategy to address growing threats

Pak lost $3.7 bn as expatriates used unofficial channels for remittances

Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons

Kuwait strikes $367 mn deal to acquire Turkish-made combat drones

Topics :European Parliamentartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story