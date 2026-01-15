European troops arrive in Greenland amid Trump's push to acquire island

European countries were sending small numbers of military personnel to Greenland on Thursday as they prepared for exercises to try to assure US President Donald Trump of its security as he pushes to acquire the island.

A meeting of officials from the United States, Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday avoided the type of public humiliation meted out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, but also produced no quick fix for the dispute. “The American ambition to take over Greenland is intact,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment to Reuters on Thursday, describing a “fundamental disagreement”.

“That is of course serious, and therefore we continue our efforts to prevent this scenario becoming a reality.” Trump has said the strategically located and mineral-rich island is vital to US security and that the US must own it to prevent Russia or China occupying it. He has said all options are on the table for securing the territory, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. He says Denmark cannot ward off Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic region. Greenland and Denmark say the island is not for sale, that threats of force are reckless and security concerns should be resolved among allies. Prominent EU countries have backed Denmark, warning a US military seizure of Greenland could spell the end of NATO.