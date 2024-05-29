Home / World News / Ex-Thai PM Shinawatra to be indicted for royal defamation, say prosecutors

Ex-Thai PM Shinawatra to be indicted for royal defamation, say prosecutors

Thaksin had been in self-imposed exile since 2008, but returned to Thailand in August last year to begin serving an eight-year sentence

Thaksin Shinawatra
Thaksin Shinawatra | Photo: Wikipedia
AP Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thai prosecutors on Wednesday said former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for defaming the monarchy, three months after he was freed on parole on other charges.

Thaksin will not yet be indicted because he had filed a request to postpone his original appointment on Wednesday with proof that he has contracted COVID-19, said Prayuth Bejraguna, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, at a news conference.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The attorney general's office scheduled a new appointment for Thaksin's indictment on June 18, Prayuth said, adding that Thaksin will also be indicted for violating the Computer Crime Act.

Thaksin had been in self-imposed exile since 2008, but returned to Thailand in August last year to begin serving an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in February from the hospital in Bangkok where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offenses.

Also Read

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin released on parole after serving 6 months in hospital

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case linked to Amit Shah

15 suspected drug smugglers killed in clash with Thai soldiers near Myanmar

Thai Constitutional Court agrees to hear case that could imperil the PM

Thai firm to pay $20 mn to settle with US over Iran sanctions violation

US sanctions 3 Chinese, 3 Thai entities over Covid related cyber fraud

Lenovo to issue $2 bn of convertible bonds to Saudi's Alat to repay debt

Musk offers factory tours to investors as he seeks support for pay package

Judge assures shareholders that Tesla won't contest Musk's pay case

AI Chipmaker Nvidia's market value at $2.8 trn, surges closer to Apple

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ThailanddefamationDefamation case

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story