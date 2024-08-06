UK's worst unrest in 13 yrs: What led to riots; how's govt handling it?

England is experiencing its worst social upheaval in 13 years, driven by protests and vandalism from ‘far-right’ protesters and asylum seeker groups. Nearly 400 people have been arrested in riots across England and Northern Ireland in the past six days. While ‘far-right’ groups demand a check on migrant boats arriving across the English Channel, asylum seekers and immigrants retaliate by attacking public property and native Britons.

UK riots: What led to the protests? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tensions escalated following a mass stabbing incident on July 29 in Southport, where three young British women were killed during a Taylor Swift-inspired dance class. The attack, carried out by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born to Rwandan parents, also injured eight other children and two adults.

In response to these deaths, ‘far-right’ groups (who identify as British Patriots) have held numerous demonstrations, often resulting in vandalism and clashes with asylum seekers and immigrants (predominantly Muslims). Protesters also set ablaze two Holiday Inn hotels, in the town of Rotherham, northern England, and in Tamworth, in the Midlands, central England, that were believed to be housing asylum seekers awaiting a decision on their claims. In retaliation, asylum seekers and Muslim immigrants are patrolling areas with sticks, petrol bombs, and machetes. Viral videos of these clashes have polarised both sides.

UK riots: Anatomy of social unrest

Within days of the stabbing incident, protests and counter-protests have turned many parts of England into tinderboxes. The last comparable situation was the 2011 riots following the police shooting of Mark Duggan, a 29-year-old mixed-race man in Tottenham, north London, which sparked civil unrest across the country.

Police report skirmishes breaking out in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast, Plymouth, Birmingham, and other areas, fuelled by “social media misinformation”. Rioters clash with police, throw stones and bottles, and loot shops.

A key figure in these protests, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (better known as Tommy Robinson), has been mobilising supporters online with slogans like “enough is enough”, “save our kids”, and “stop the boats”. While his supporters see him as a defender of free speech and British values, critics view him as a provocateur inciting hatred and violence.

Experts suggest Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Tommy Robinson’s X (formerly Twitter) account has contributed to the spread of online disinformation. Robinson’s account was suspended in 2018 when X was led by Jack Dorsey.

UK riots: Government’s response

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the riots as “far-right thuggery” and on Monday (5 August), he vowed to ‘ramp up’ the law to address the violence. “People in this country have a right to be safe and yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques, other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric,” said Starmer.

Police are taking action against those with ‘intent on criminality’, by making arrests for public order offences and assaults over the past week. They have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas and are dispersing crowds to prevent further incidents. Also, cops have called for information regarding individuals who vandalised public property. In Liverpool and Southport, police have been granted enhanced stop-and-search powers. To check further violence, authorities have also pledged to use facial recognition and other technologies to track violent protesters.

Further, courts are on “standby” to ensure “swift justice,” and the Home Office has implemented urgent measures to provide extra protection for mosques. Given the prevailing situation, several countries, including Nigeria, Malaysia, and Indonesia, have issued safety warnings to their citizens in the UK due to the riots.