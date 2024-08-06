Bangladesh Army to meet student leaders today on interim govt formation

Following 15 years at power, Bangladesh’s ‘Iron lady’ Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and leave the country as widespread anti-government protests surged on Monday.

The streets of Dhaka, which had been marred by violence and turmoil for the past three weeks, erupted in celebration after her departure.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief of Bangladesh’s army, announced that a new interim government will soon be established following discussions with political parties, excluding the previous ruling party, Awami League. He assured that the violent crackdown, which resulted in over 300 deaths, will be halted and is scheduled to meet with student protest leaders on Tuesday (August 6).

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India on a military flight, is said to be seeking asylum in the UK.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, said that his mother would not be returning to politics as she is “deeply disappointed” with Bangladesh.

Army to meet student protest leaders today

Bangladesh’s army chief is scheduled to meet with the leaders of student protests on Tuesday, amid the country’s preparations for a new government formation.

The students, who began their protests over job quotas and subsequently demanded former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, are now advocating for an interim administration headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, according to Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo.

In a Facebook post, organiser of student movement Nahid Islam said, “Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted. We wouldn’t accept any army-supported or army-led government.”

He added, “We have also had discussions with Muhammad Yunus and he has agreed to take on this responsibility at our invitation.”

Bangladesh citizens unhappy with India, says Yunus

Times Now reported that Muhammad Yunus, who is said to be in Paris, said that Monday marked the ‘second liberation day’ for Bangladesh after its 1971 war.

However, he added that the citizens of Bangladesh were unhappy with India as the country allowed former PM Sheikh Hasina to land at the Hindon Air Base after leaving Dhaka. “India is our best friend... people are angry at India because you are supporting the person who destroyed our lives,” Yunus said.

Meanwhile, the US has called for the establishment of a democratic and inclusive interim government, urging all parties to ‘refrain from further violence’ following weeks of deadly unrest. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded a comprehensive and independent investigation into all acts of violence.

[With agency inputs]