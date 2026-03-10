FAA grounds all JetBlue flights across US after request from airline

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all JetBlue flights due to a request from the airline, the agency said on Tuesday.

The ground stop impacts flights to all destinations, according to the advisory.

It was not immediately clear why JetBlue requested the ground stop or how long it would last.

The airline and the FAA didn't immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press requesting more information.

The airline, which was founded more than 25 years ago, has its headquarters in New York City and its flagship terminal at the city's John F Kennedy International Airport.