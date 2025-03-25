Home / World News / FBI, ATF form task force to investigate Tesla vandalism, arson cases

FBI, ATF form task force to investigate Tesla vandalism, arson cases

The incidents come amid escalating backlash against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role in President Donald Trump's administration

Tesla, Tesla Inc
On Friday, the FBI said vandalism-related incidents had occurred in at least nine states since January | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Kara Carlson
 
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has formed a task force with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to coordinate investigations into a growing number of vandalism and arson incidents at Tesla Inc.’s showrooms and charging stations. 
The incidents come amid escalating backlash against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role in President Donald Trump’s administration. Musk, Trump and a number of Republican lawmakers have likened the incidents to domestic terrorism. 
 
FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post Monday on social media site X that the agency has been investigating the increase in violent activity and is now taking additional steps to “crack down and coordinate our response.”
 
“Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” Patel said.
 
The FBI didn’t provide details about how the new formal task force would differ from the current work the agency and ATF have been doing to assist local law enforcement investigations into Tesla-related incidents.

Also Read

BYD's sales soar as Chinese auto giant captures world's attention

Tesla woes, Trump tariff protests suggest consumer boycotts taking effect

Regulators recall nearly all Tesla cybertrucks over safety concerns

Musk says conspiracy to kill him and destroy Tesla at play; slams attacks

Attacks on Tesla dealerships rise as Musk takes key role in White House

 
The task force was first reported by the New York Post, which said it would include ten people between the two agencies. The FBI declined to confirm the number.
 
On Friday, the FBI said vandalism-related incidents had occurred in at least nine states since January. On Monday, police in Tesla’s hometown of Austin found “incendiary devices” at one of the carmaker’s showrooms. The FBI declined to say whether it was participating in that investigation.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Judge temporarily halts Trump's removal of transgender service members

Over 65 killed in Gaza strike as Egypt offers new ceasefire proposal

South Africa's Prez denies 'white persecution' amid Musk's genocide claim

Trump's portrait to be removed from Colorado Capitol after distorted claim

Airbus, Boeing eye fast output as plastics loom for future jets

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpTeslaTesla MotorsFBI

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story