Trump's portrait to be removed from Colorado Capitol after distorted claim

House Democrats said in a statement that the oil painting would be taken down at the request of Republican leaders in the Legislature

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump's potrait in Colorado State Capitol and his current presidential portrait. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump | (Truth Social)
AP Denver
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:41 AM IST
A portrait of Donald hanging at the Colorado state Capitol will be taken down after the US president claimed it was "purposefully distorted", state officials said on Monday.

House Democrats said in a statement that the oil painting would be taken down at the request of Republican leaders in the Legislature. 

If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, that's up to them, the Democrats said.

The portrait was painted by artist Sarah Boardman during Trump's first term and unveiled in 2019. Colorado Republicans raised more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to commission the oil painting.

In a Sunday night post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would prefer no picture at all over the one that hangs in the Colorado Capitol.

The Republican lauded a nearby portrait of former president Barack Obama -- also by Boardman -- saying he looks wonderful".

The portraits are under the purview of the Colorado Building Advisory Committee.

Boardman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. She previously told The Denver Post that it was important her depictions of both Obama and Trump looked "apolitical".

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

