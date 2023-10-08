Fighter jets struck home of Hamas intelligence chief in Gaza, says IDF

Israeli fighter jets hit a military facility at the residence of the terrorist group Hamas' intelligence chief in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Sharing an update on the ongoing counter-offensive on social media platform X, the IDF posted, "Fighter jets recently attacked a military infrastructure at the home of the head of the intelligence department of the terrorist organization Hamas."

"At this time, the IDF continues its attacks throughout the Gaza Strip," the IDF added in its post.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to terrorist outfit Hamas, saying that it started a cruel, evil war and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use all its strength to destroy its capabilities.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM posted on 'X' on Sunday.

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 300 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Netanyahu said, "Hamas wants to murder us all. It is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds. An enemy who kidnaps the elderly, children, and girls. Murderers who slap and slaughter our citizens, our children, who all in all went out to spend the holiday."

He said after what happened in Israel on Saturday, he will make sure that it does not happen again.

"What happened today is not seen in Israel and I will make sure that it does not happen again. The entire government stands behind this decision," he said.

"The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities. We will cripple them to the point of destruction and we will take revenge with might for this black day they have brought upon the State of Israel and its citizens," he added.

"As families all over Israel are gathering around the dinner table, instead of eating dinner, they are once again forced to run to bomb shelters due to Hamas' incessant rocket fire," the IDF stated on Saturday said.

Around 6.30 am (local time), a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and laying a siege to Israeli towns.