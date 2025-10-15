New Nato members Finland and Sweden to buy more US arms for Ukraine

NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden, said Wednesday that they would buy more weapons from the United States to give to Ukraine, a day after data showed that foreign military aid to the war-torn country had declined sharply in recent months.
Over the summer, NATO started to coordinate regular deliveries of large weapons packages to Ukraine to help fend off Russia's war. The aim was to send at least one load a month of targeted and predictable military support, each worth around $ 500 million.
Spare weapons stocks in European arsenals have all but dried up, and NATO diplomats have said that the United States has around $ 10-$ 12 billion worth of arms, air defence systems and ammunition that Ukraine could use.
Under the financial arrangement known as the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, or PURL European allies and Canada are buying American weapons to help Kyiv keep Russian forces at bay. About $ 2 billion worth has already been allocated.
Finland's defence minister, Antti Hkknen, said that his country has decided to join the PURL, because we see that it's crucial that Ukraine gets the critical US weapons. Finland will also provide a separate package of its own military equipment.
Swedish Defence Minister Pl Jonson said that Sweden stands ready to do more. He welcomed discussions among other Nordic countries and the Baltic nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on sending an extra load too.
This is critical now because we've been seeing the wrong trajectory when it comes to support to Ukraine, that it's been going down and we want to see more stepping up, Jonson told reporters at NATO headquarters, where defence ministers were meeting.
Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur also expressed concern about a drop in Western backing, noting that the reality is that the share of the US contributions to Ukraine has decreased significantly this year.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the American expectation today is that more countries donate even more, that they purchase even more to provide for Ukraine, to bring that conflict to a peaceful conclusion.
The Trump administration hasn't donated military equipment to Ukraine. It has been weighing whether to send Tomahawk long-range missiles if Russia doesn't wind down its war soon, but it remains unclear who will pay for those weapons, should they ever be approved.
Indeed, new data on Western military aid to Ukraine shows that despite the PURL programme, support plunged by 43 per cent in July and August compared to the first half of the year, according to Germany's Kiel Institute, which tracks deliveries and funding for Kyiv.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte saw no problem. Asked whether he was concerned about the drop in support for Ukraine, he said: It has not. When you look at this year, it is more or less on average with last year.
Criticism has mounted that France, Italy and Spain aren't doing enough to help Ukraine, and Hkknen called on all 32 NATO allies to take on their fair share of the burden, saying that everyone has to find the money because this is a crucial moment.
France and Italy are mired in debt and struggling to raise money just to meet NATO's defense spending targets. Spain says it has other economic concerns and insists that it makes up for its spending gap at NATO by deploying troops on the alliance's missions.
France also believes that European money should be spent on Europe's defense industry, not in the United States, and it doesn't intend to take part in PURL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app