Home / World News / Chinese airlines protest US plan to ban flights over Russian airspace

Chinese airlines protest US plan to ban flights over Russian airspace

The US side has said such flights give Chinese airlines an unfair cost advantage over American carriers, which cannot cross through Russian airspace

flights, planes
Air China, China Eastern and China Southern are among six Chinese airlines filing complaints.
AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China's biggest state-owned air carriers have hit back at a US proposal to bar them from flying over Russia when travelling to or from the US.

The US side has said such flights give Chinese airlines an unfair cost advantage over American carriers, which cannot cross through Russian airspace. Moscow closed Russian airspace to US air carriers and most European airlines in 2022 in response to Western sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Air China, China Eastern and China Southern are among six Chinese airlines filing complaints over the order proposed last week to prohibit such flights by Chinese carriers.

China Eastern said in its filing this week to the US Department of Transport that the proposed ban would harm the public interest" and "inconvenience travellers from both China and the US. The additional flight time would result in higher costs and elevated air fares, which increases the burden on all travellers, it said.

China Southern warned that a Russian airspace ban would adversely affect thousands of travellers. Air China said it estimates at least 4,400 passengers would be affected if the ban takes effect during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

Last week, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also hit back at the proposed ban, saying the move would be punishing passengers around the world.

David Yu, an aviation industry expert at New York University Shanghai, said that US carriers' inability to fly over Russian airspace has increased flight paths for some US-China routes by roughly two to three hours. Longer journeys require more fuel and pressure US carriers' profitability.

The US-China route historically has been a money-maker for airlines on both sides, Yu said. From the Chinese carriers' perspective, if you can go through Russia, your costs go down.

Despite that, Chinese carriers have struggled with losses, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Department of Transportation said in its proposed order that Chinese carriers' ability to cross Russian airspace has caused competitive imbalances between American and Chinese airlines.

Being able to use the most efficient route provides a competitive advantage because it usually results in the shortest flight time duration, thereby offering a more appealing option to travellers, the department said last week.

The US Department of Transportation said it would consider public comments before finalising the plan.

European airlines including Air France-KLM have also complained.

In a filing to the Department of Transportation, United Airlines urged that Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific, which is not included in the list of Chinese airlines, also be subject to the ban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for $1.2 billion loan deal

Trump's trade war unites India and Brazil in a hunt for new markets

Who is Ashley Tellis, Indian-origin expert held in US over China links?

Indian-origin US strategic expert Ashley Tellis held over China links

If they don't disarm, we will disarm them: Trump issues warning to Hamas

Topics :US ChinaairlinesRussia

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story