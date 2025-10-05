Five killed in large-scale Russian drone, missile strike on Ukraine

At least five civilians died after Russia launched drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs at Ukraine overnight into Sunday, in a major attack that officials there said targeted civilian infrastructure.

Moscow sent over 50 ballistic missiles and around 500 drones into nine regions across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday morning.

Four people died in a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials and Ukraine's emergency service. The historic western city is often seen as a haven from the fighting and destruction further east. At least four more people sustained injuries, the emergency service said.