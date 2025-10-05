Home / World News / Five killed in large-scale Russian drone, missile strike on Ukraine

Five killed in large-scale Russian drone, missile strike on Ukraine

Moscow sent over 50 ballistic missiles and around 500 drones into nine regions across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday morning

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine
Four people died in a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials and Ukraine's emergency service. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least five civilians died after Russia launched drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs at Ukraine overnight into Sunday, in a major attack that officials there said targeted civilian infrastructure.

Moscow sent over 50 ballistic missiles and around 500 drones into nine regions across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday morning.

Four people died in a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials and Ukraine's emergency service. The historic western city is often seen as a haven from the fighting and destruction further east. At least four more people sustained injuries, the emergency service said.

The strike left two districts without power and public transport suspended for a few hours early Sunday, mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported. He added that a business complex on the outskirts of Lviv was on fire following the strike.

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a nighttime aerial assault killed a civilian woman and wounded nine other people including a 16-year-old girl, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov reported. He said Russia attacked with drones and guided aerial bombs.

Fedorov said the strike destroyed residential buildings and left some 73,000 households in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas without power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

40 killed in Nepal as heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods

Deportations are surging worldwide; how did this crisis become normalised?

Israel, Hamas set for talks over Trump's Gaza peace plan in Egypt on Monday

Why China's restaurants are facing social media outrage over pre-made food

Topics :World NewsRussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story