Home / World News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

Sharif was invited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia for an official visit from October 5 to 7

Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2024. Photo: REUTERS
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Sunday to promote bilateral ties, according to the Foreign Office.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers and senior government officials, the Foreign Office(FO) said in a statement released on Saturday.

Sharif was invited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia for an official visit from October 5 to 7.

The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors, the FO said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart as well as discuss key regional and global developments.

The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT and telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties, the FO said.

The leaders are expected to witness the signing of Agreements and MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors, it added.

This visit underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia and also reaffirms the importance both countries place on working together to promote peace, stability, trade & investment and sustainable development.

Pakistan looks forward to mutually beneficial engagements in Malaysia, building on the solid foundations of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations, the FO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

40 killed in Nepal as heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods

Deportations are surging worldwide; how did this crisis become normalised?

Israel, Hamas set for talks over Trump's Gaza peace plan in Egypt on Monday

Why China's restaurants are facing social media outrage over pre-made food

What to expect as Syria goes to polls for 1st time since Assad's ouster

Topics :Shehbaz SharifWorld NewsPakistan Malaysiabilateral ties

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story