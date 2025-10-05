Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Sunday to promote bilateral ties, according to the Foreign Office.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers and senior government officials, the Foreign Office(FO) said in a statement released on Saturday.

Sharif was invited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia for an official visit from October 5 to 7.

The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors, the FO said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart as well as discuss key regional and global developments. The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT and telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties, the FO said. The leaders are expected to witness the signing of Agreements and MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors, it added. This visit underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia and also reaffirms the importance both countries place on working together to promote peace, stability, trade & investment and sustainable development.