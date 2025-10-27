Home / World News / Former Madagascar president Rajoelina stripped of citizenship after coup

Former Madagascar president Rajoelina stripped of citizenship after coup

Protesters march alongside a military vehicle during a nationwide youth-led protest over frequent power outages and water shortages, in Madagascar, October 13, 2025 | REUTERS
Madagascar has had several leaders removed in coups and has a history of political crises since it gained independence from France in 1960 | REUTERS
AP Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Former Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has been stripped of his citizenship after he was ousted during a military takeover just over a week ago.

Rajoelina, whose whereabouts remain unknown after he fled the country following protests that demanded his resignation, also holds French citizenship.

The country's new prime minister, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, has signed a decree invoking laws which strip all Madagascans of their citizenship if they have citizenship of another country.

Rajoelina's possession of French nationality had previously caused a debate about his eligibility to run for the presidency in the 2023 polls, an election he won.

He fled the country at the height of youth-led protests, which brought thousands into the streets in several cities and initially sparked a harsh crackdown by security forces that left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured, according to the United Nations.

At the time, he said he feared for his life, and addressed the nation from an unknown location days before the military took over and Col. Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as president.

Madagascar has had several leaders removed in coups and has a history of political crises since it gained independence from France in 1960.

The 51-year-old Rajoelina first came to prominence as the leader of a transitional government following the 2009 coup that forced then-President Marc Ravalomanana to flee the country.

Constant water and electricity cuts were at the centre of the latest youth revolt, but this quickly evolved to frustration over other issues like poverty and unemployment.

Topics :MadagascarCitizenshipFrancecoup

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

