Home / World News / Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has revoked the basic membership of all leaders and office-bearers who have quit his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the last few days

IANS Islamabad
Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has revoked the basic membership of all leaders and office-bearers who have quit his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the last few days.

After Khan's arrest on May 9, PTI workers and supporters took to violent protests, looting and widespread vandalism.

As a result, some of the top PTI members, including Secretary General Asad Umar, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, former federal Ministers Shireen Mazari, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, have parted ways with the party.

Meanwhile, Khan has also ordered the removal of the defectors who were part of the party's core committee, reports Dawn news.

They will no longer be part of PTI's WhatsApp groups and the social media accounts will be updated to modify the references of the defectors.

In a separate statement to mark a year since the PTI workers clashed with the police during the long march towards Islamabad, Khan on Thursday said that PTI leaders and workers were currently "facing the full force of state terror".

"Last year on the 25th of May commenced our descent into fascism. While three long marches by PDM during the 3.5 years of PTI govt were allowed without any hindrance, we faced the full force of state terror.

"Houses broken in the middle of the night and PTI office bearers and workers kidnapped. And then whoever got to Islamabad faced tear gas, rubber bullets and police brutality.

"Some of us thought it was one off but that was just the beginning. Today the largest and the only Federal party is facing the full fury of state power without any accountability.

"Over 10,000 PTI workers and supporters in jail including senior leadership and some facing custodial torture," the PTI chairman added.

--IANS

ksk/

Also Read

Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Miffed Pakistan judges briefly adjourn hearing on Imran's bail plea

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

US, Chinese trade officials express concern over each other's restrictions

Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

Debt ceiling talks teeter on brink, as lawmakers leave town without a deal

New law for Veteran Affairs to hire health professionals on H1B visas

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi's US visit

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 26 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story