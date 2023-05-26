Home / World News / Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said that the country must accept 'inconvenient truths' about its relationship with China, news.com.au reported

ANI Pacific
Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said that the country must accept 'inconvenient truths' about its relationship with China, news.com.au reported.

The news.com.au is an Australian-based news website which is owned by News Corp Australia.

Marles, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, despite recent diplomatic breakthroughs, said the relationship with China remained "very complex".

According to news.com.au, Marles said that it was a relationship that could not be defined with "simplistic platitudes" after China wound back trade restrictions on Australian timber last week and with signs sanctions against barley could soon dissipate.

The immense threat China posed in undertaking the largest conventional military build-up since the Second World War must be taken in combination with the significant trade opportunities, he said.

Marles further stated that there are human rights issues in China and Australia is vigilant in the way in which the country has raised that. "But we've also seen a huge growth in the Chinese economy, which has given rise to the single biggest alleviation out of poverty that we've seen in human history," he said.

"I mean, there are human rights issues in China and we are vigilant in the way in which we've raised that, but we've also seen a huge growth in the Chinese economy, which has given rise to the single biggest alleviation out of poverty that we've seen in human history," Marles added.

He stated that all of the facts are sitting together and are complex. Australia has a trading relationship with China, which is of enormous benefit to this country, reported news.com.au.

"And we have added in at the same time, we do have security anxieties in relation to China with the significant military build-up that we've seen. All of that is complex. There's not a way around the complexity of that," Marles said.

The Australian Defence Minister said that the country would work with China where it can, but will also disagree with China when it must.

"But at the end of the day, we value a productive relationship with China. That's obvious because China matters. And we're seeking to stabilise that relationship with China and you can see that happening," he said.

He added that, unlike China, Australia was seeking to engage with the region to make sure motive and strategy were "transparent," as per the report in news.com.au.

Also Read

US House bans TikTok on all House-managed devices over 'security risks'

US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs

Biden surprised over records at old office post calls for damage assessment

Threats from Chinese telecom, surveillance equipment haunt global clients

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Debt ceiling talks teeter on brink, as lawmakers leave town without a deal

New law for Veteran Affairs to hire health professionals on H1B visas

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi's US visit

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

Allies to train Ukrainians on F-16s; Jets no magic weapons, warns Pentagon

Topics :Defence ministryAustralia

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story