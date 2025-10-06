French PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns after under a month in office

France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, only hours after unveiling his new cabinet. The announcement came after Lecornu, a former defence minister, met President Emmanuel Macron for a one-hour discussion at the Elysee Palace, news agency Reuters reported.

Lecornu’s resignation comes just 26 days after he was appointed prime minister, following the collapse of Francois Bayrou’s government.

"Mr Sebastien Lecornu has submitted the resignation of his Government to the President of the Republic, who has accepted it," the Elysee's press office said.

Criticism from Parliament

The composition of Lecornu’s cabinet faced strong criticism in the National Assembly. Many parties condemned the lineup, stating it was largely unchanged from Bayrou’s cabinet, and warned they might vote against it.