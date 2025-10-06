Home / World News / French PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns after under a month in office

French PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns after under a month in office

France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned just hours after unveiling his cabinet, ending his brief 26-day tenure amid political criticism

Rimjhim Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, only hours after unveiling his new cabinet. The announcement came after Lecornu, a former defence minister, met President Emmanuel Macron for a one-hour discussion at the Elysee Palace, news agency Reuters reported.
 
Lecornu’s resignation comes just 26 days after he was appointed prime minister, following the collapse of Francois Bayrou’s government. 
 
"Mr Sebastien Lecornu has submitted the resignation of his Government to the President of the Republic, who has accepted it," the Elysee's press office said.
 

Criticism from Parliament

 
The composition of Lecornu’s cabinet faced strong criticism in the National Assembly. Many parties condemned the lineup, stating it was largely unchanged from Bayrou’s cabinet, and warned they might vote against it.
 
Lecornu’s resignation adds to the political uncertainty in France as Macron now faces the task of appointing a new prime minister and forming a cabinet that can gain parliamentary support.
 
Since Emmanuel Macron was re-elected in 2022, French politics has grown more unstable, as no party or coalition has a clear majority in parliament. Last year, Macron called an early parliamentary election, which worsened the situation by creating an even more divided legislature. Sebastien Lecornu, appointed just last month, became Macron's fifth prime minister in two years.
 

Sebastien Lecornu: France’s youngest defence minister

 
At 39, Lecornu became France’s youngest defence minister and has been leading a major military expansion plan through 2030. Originally a conservative, he joined Macron’s centrist movement in 2017. Over the years, he has worked in local governments, overseas territories, and during Macron’s yellow vest “great debate”, helping ease public anger through dialogue. In 2021, he also conducted talks on autonomy during unrest in Guadeloupe, Associated Press reported.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

