Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / French economy gets boost in August from 2024 Olympics, PMI shows

French economy gets boost in August from 2024 Olympics, PMI shows

France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, has been banking on the Games to bolster its tepid growth rate

France, France election
Any figure above 50 points shows an expansion in activity, while below 50 indicates a contraction | (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters PARIS
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
France's economy benefited in August from a pick-up in business due to the Olympic Games as a sharp upswing in the country's services sector offset ongoing weakness in manufacturing, a survey showed on Thursday.

The HCOB flash purchasing managers index for France's services sector, compiled by S&P Global, hit a 27-month high of 55.0 in August - up from 50.1 in July and beating a forecast for 50.3 in a Reuters poll.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Any figure above 50 points shows an expansion in activity, while below 50 indicates a contraction.
 
France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, has been banking on the Games to bolster its tepid growth rate. The country's statistics office has predicted a 0.3 percentage point boost from the Olympics, which ended earlier this month.
 
The flash composite PMI for August, which combines both the services and manufacturing sectors, rose to 52.7 points - a 17-month high - from 49.1 in July.
 
However, survey compiler S&P Global cautioned that the impact of the Olympics was likely to be temporary.

More From This Section

Donald Trump anxiety spurs investment in European defence startups

B'desh to tame inflation by interest rate hike of 9% in coming days: Report

French destroyer rescues mariners from tanker stricken in Red Sea attacks

Brazil to restrict entry to some Asians, to curb migration to US, Canada

China to impose six-month business ban on PwC over its Evergrande audit

"Service providers will have benefited from the Olympic Games," said Hamburg Commercial Bank economist Norman Liebke.
"The one-off nature of this boost is evident in the worsening employment situation, weaker output expectations and declining backlogs of work," he added.
 
By contrast, France's manufacturing sector continued to weaken.
The flash manufacturing PMI figure for August stood at 42.1 - down from 44.0 in July and below a forecast of 44.4 in a Reuters poll.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Consequence of Vinesh Phogat's failed 2nd day weigh-in draconian: CAS

It's hurting shooters: Jaspal Rana on NRAI's inconsistent selection policy

Muhammad Yunus sees sports as unifying force to solve social problems

Premium

Why India's Olympic stars fail to dazzle on brand endorsement pitch

Premium

Higher, faster, stronger, weirder: Strange sporting disciplines in Olympics

Topics :OlympicsFrance2024 Olympicseconomy

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story