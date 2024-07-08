French elections 2024: Left leads, far-right rises, no majority secured

A coalition of the French left emerged victorious in the high-stakes legislative elections on Sunday, securing the most seats and thwarting a far-right surge. However, the coalition fell short of a majority, leaving France – a central figure in the European Union (EU) and host of the upcoming Olympic Games – grappling with the unsettling prospect of a hung parliament and potential political gridlock.

The unexpected election outcome threatens to unsettle markets and the French economy, the European Union's second-largest, and carries significant implications for the war in Ukraine, global diplomacy, and Europe's economic stability.

President Emmanuel Macron, who called for the election on June 9 after the far right gained momentum in the European Parliament vote, had anticipated that the move would provide much-needed clarity. However, this political gamble appears to have misfired.

According to official results released early Monday, none of the three main blocs achieved the 289 seats required to control the 577-seat National Assembly, France’s more influential legislative chamber.

The New Popular Front leftist coalition secured just over 180 seats, placing it ahead of Macron’s centrist alliance, which garnered more than 160 seats. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its allies came in third with over 140 seats, significantly outperforming their previous record of 89 seats in 2022.



A hung parliament is unknown territory for modern France.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal highlighted the unprecedented nature of the situation, stating, “Our country is facing an unprecedented political situation and is preparing to welcome the world in a few weeks.” Attal, who plans to resign later in the day, expressed his readiness to remain in office “as long as duty demands.” With the Paris Olympics imminent, the political uncertainty is particularly pressing.

Attal did not conceal his dissatisfaction with Macron’s decision to dissolve the outgoing National Assembly, where the president’s centrist alliance had been the largest group, albeit without an absolute majority. This allowed for governance by drawing support from various lawmakers. The new legislature, however, lacks such stability. As Macron heads to Washington for a Nato summit, he leaves behind a nation uncertain about its next prime minister and the possibility of shared power with a political adversary.

Left’s victory sparks joy, right’s rise alarms



Celebrations erupted among leftist supporters in Paris’ Stalingrad square and Republique Plaza as projections showed their alliance in the lead. Marielle Castry, a medical secretary, described the palpable relief on the Metro when the results were announced. “Everybody had their smartphones and were waiting for the results and then everybody was overjoyed,” she said.

The election had already reshaped France’s political landscape, uniting leftist parties into a new alliance that plans to reverse many of Macron’s reforms, increase public spending significantly, and adopt a tougher stance on Israel due to the conflict with Hamas. Macron labelled the left’s coalition as ‘extreme’ and warned of the potential economic ruin from their proposed policies.

Despite their record gains, the far-right National Rally was disappointed by their inability to secure an absolute majority. Marine Le Pen, who is eyeing a fourth presidential bid in 2027, remained optimistic, stating, “The reality is that our victory is only deferred.” However, her sister, Marie-Caroline Le Pen, was defeated by a leftist candidate by just 225 votes.

France’s future hangs in the balance



The election has thrown France into unfamiliar territory. Unlike other European countries accustomed to coalition governments, France lacks a tradition of cross-party cooperation to form a majority. The centralised nature of French governance further complicates the situation. Macron had hoped that the election would shift voter support back to mainstream parties, but instead, it provided a platform for voters to express their discontent with issues such as inflation, crime, and immigration.

The intense polarisation of French politics, exacerbated by the swift and heated campaign, is likely to hinder efforts to form a stable government. The electoral process was marred by racism, antisemitism, Russian disinformation campaigns, and reports of physical attacks on over 50 candidates, an unusual occurrence in France.

[With agency input]