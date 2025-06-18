Home / World News / G7 leaders pledge to take joint action to tackle migrant smuggling

G7 leaders pledge to take joint action to tackle migrant smuggling

The G7 committed to collaborating with social media companies on voluntary principles to prevent organised crime groups from using online platforms to coordinate migrant smuggling

G7 leaders and heads of other nations at a session on AI, energy, Africa and West Asia, on Friday. (PHOTO: AP/PTI)
The G7 leaders tasked their Interior and Security Ministers to intensify work on the 2024 G7 Action Plan by focusing on four key areas. (PHOTO: AP/PTI)
ANI Others
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

G7 leaders have issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to prevent and counter migrant smuggling, under the G7 Coalition to Prevent and Counter the Smuggling of Migrants and the 2024 G7 Action Plan to Prevent and Counter the Smuggling of Migrants.

"We are determined to enhance border management and enforcement and dismantle the transnational organised crime groups profiting from both migrant smuggling and human trafficking," the statement read.

The G7 leaders highlighted that migrant smuggling is often connected to other serious criminal offences, including money laundering, corruption, and trafficking in persons and drugs, which pose significant threats to community safety. 

"It can expose vulnerable smuggled persons to grave and life-threatening risks, including physical abuse, sexual and gender-based violence, extortion, labour exploitation, and forced labour and criminality," the leaders noted.

The statement emphasised that the G7 Coalition has made concrete progress in strengthening the operational and investigative capacities of law enforcement agencies, as well as enhancing international cooperation between police, judicial, prosecution, and border services.

The G7 leaders tasked their Interior and Security Ministers to intensify work on the 2024 G7 Action Plan by focusing on four key areas.

These include adopting a "follow the money" approach by leveraging financial intelligence and information-sharing to identify and hold criminal actors accountable, seize assets, and strip profits.

They also plan to boost prevention with countries of origin and transit through stronger border management and raising awareness of risks. 

The G7 committed to collaborating with social media companies on voluntary principles to prevent organised crime groups from using online platforms to coordinate migrant smuggling.

Another area of focus is engaging with transport operators to prevent facilitation of irregular migration and mitigate the use of migrants to destabilise or as part of hybrid warfare tactics.

The leaders added that, consistent with their legal systems, they will examine the use of sanctions against criminals involved in migrant smuggling and human trafficking operations from countries where such activities are enabled.

They committed to fostering global and regional cooperation and reaffirmed their support for legal migration pathways that reflect national interests.

"We remain committed to countering all forms of abuse and exploitation of migrants, ensuring protection of the most vulnerable, including refugees and forcibly displaced persons," the statement added.

The G7 leaders concluded by underlining their united resolve to combat migrant smuggling and protect vulnerable populations through coordinated international efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Illinois toy firm takes Trump tariffs to SC in long shot bid for quick win

We will show Zionists no mercy: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei warns Israel

Trump admin blocked from cutting health funding for four municipalities

US FDA to fast-track drug reviews for firms backing national priorities

VietJet signs agreement with Airbus to purchase up to 150 aircraft

Topics :SmugglingG7

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story