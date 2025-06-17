Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump: G7 exit was over 'much bigger' issue than Iran-Israel ceasefire

Trump: G7 exit was over 'much bigger' issue than Iran-Israel ceasefire

US President Donald Trump responds to Emmanuel Macron's claim that his early G7 exit was linked to Israel-Iran ceasefire talks. White House cites urgent West Asia developments as reason for return

Trump rejects Macron claim, says G7 departure was for ‘bigger’ reason

Trump’s early G7 exit not tied to ceasefire effort | President Donald Trump outside Air Force One | Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump rejected claims by French President Emmanuel Macron that his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada was linked to ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Iran. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Macron “has no idea” why he was returning to Washington, insisting the reason was “much bigger” than any ceasefire effort.
 
“Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to DC to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong!” Trump wrote on Tuesday, shortly after boarding Air Force One. “Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”
 
 
Trump did not clarify the reason behind his sudden return from the G7 summit. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier indicated that his departure was triggered by developments in the Middle East. In a post on X, Leavitt described Trump’s day at the summit as “productive”, emphasising the signing of a major trade agreement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. She said Trump had returned to Washington to address urgent developments.
   

Also Read

share market, stock market

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as Israel-Iran tensions keep investors on edge

FMCG

FMCG firms brace for input cost surge as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

American Bar Association, ABA

American Bar Association sues Trump admin for threatening lawyers' freedom

G7 nation leaders

G7 shows support for Israel, calls Iran 'source of instability' in Mideast

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

India sets up 24x7 control room for nationals in Iran amid Israel conflict

   
Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated sharply over the past five days following Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Tehran. The violence has left multiple people dead and caused widespread damage on both sides. On Monday, Iran launched missiles that killed at least eight people in Israel, prompting Israel to target Iran’s state television headquarters during a live broadcast.
 
Among those killed in the earlier Israeli strikes were three senior officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including its intelligence chief, Hossein Salami. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe punishment” in response, warning of further escalation.
 
On Monday night, Trump called for the immediate evacuation of Iran’s capital. “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he wrote. He also reiterated his long-standing position on Iran’s nuclear programme: “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”
 
Earlier, Macron had suggested Trump’s early exit from the summit might signal diplomatic progress. “If the US can obtain a ceasefire, that is a good thing,” he told reporters. But Trump’s remarks point to a different focus.
 
While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States was not directly involved in Israel’s initial assault on Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure, Trump has implied prior awareness of the strikes and continues to frame Iran’s nuclear capacity as an urgent threat.
 
The G7 meeting in Alberta, which included key discussions on global trade and climate policy, was largely overshadowed by the unfolding crisis in West Asia.

More From This Section

Louvre Pyramid

Paris's Louvre shuts down as anti-tourism protests spread through Europe

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Top Russian security official in Pyongyang to meet NK leader: Russian media

Renault

Renault's CEO search includes insider Le Vot, Stellantis' Picat: Analysts

Fordo enrichment facility, Fordo

Why Israel can't easily strike Fordo, Iran's underground nuclear site

US President Donald Trump

Trump in dilemma as Israel seeks more US help to crush Iran's nuclear prog

Topics : Donald Trump US President Donald Trump BS Web Reports Emmanuel Macron G7 summit Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon