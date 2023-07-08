Home / World News / Gas platform explosion off Mexico kills 2 workers, injures 6, 1 missing

Gas platform explosion off Mexico kills 2 workers, injures 6, 1 missing

The company's statement said seven ships evacuated a total of 321 workers from the platform. Photos distributed showed several fire boats pumping streams of water onto the still-smoking platform

AP Mexico City
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An explosion and fire have destroyed an offshore gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico, while two workers died, six were injured and one was missing, officials said.

The state-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, said the disaster happened on the Nohoch gas transfer platform that it operates on Friday. It said the dead and missing workers were employed by a subcontractor. It did not specify who the six injured worked for.

The company's statement said seven ships evacuated a total of 321 workers from the platform. Photos distributed by the company showed several fire boats pumping streams of water onto the still-smoking platform.

Octavio Romero, director of Petroleos Mexicanos, said the platform "was totally destroyed" but that several other nearby, linked platforms did not catch fire.

There appeared to be little risk of an oil spill, though it was unclear whether the accident might force the company to increase flaring of gas, a process of burning excess gas that pumps large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Platforms like the one that burned receive gas from wells and pump it through pipelines to storage tanks or ships. Because some wells produce gas associated with oil, either oil production would have to be shut down until somewhere else was found to handle the gas, or the gas would have to be flared off.

Romero did not comment on that possibility.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank, days after major offensive

Elon Musk claims lawyers overbilled in fight to make him buy Twitter

India raises concerns over carbon tax, deforestation regulation in WTO meet

'Refer & earn': EV maker Tesla rolls out global incentives to boost sales

How cost of living crisis arrived at a tough time for brewing industry

Topics :explosionMexicoPetroleumnatural gasOffshore mineral

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story