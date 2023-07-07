Home / World News / How cost of living crisis arrived at a tough time for brewing industry

How cost of living crisis arrived at a tough time for brewing industry

Prices of beer, wine and spirits have risen by 13.1, 7.2 and 8%, respectively

The Conversation Sheffield

6 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

The cost of living crisis has seen the prices of many goods and services rise sharply in the past 18 months, but food and drink prices have been particularly hard hit.

Some food producers have responded by reducing the size of their products, while keeping prices the same – a phenomenon known as “shrinkflation”.

When several major brewers were reported to have reduced the strength of beers recently, including Fosters lager (cut from 4% alcohol by volume (ABV) to to 3.7%) and ales such as Old Speckled Hen and Spitfire, it led to accusations of “drinkflation” and short-changing of customers.

Duty on beer is levied on the basis of alcohol content, so a 0.3% reduction in ABV equates to a saving of around 4p on a pint. Brewers can pocket this if they keep the sales price the same. If this seems like small beer, consider the fact that we drink around 7.8 billion pints each year in the UK, meaning that a 0.3% cut across all beers would see industry revenue rise by £290 million a year.

Brewers and the British Beer and Pub Association have pointed to rising production costs and squeezed profit margins as the justification for these reductions in strength. But concerns remain that the great British pint is becoming another casualty of the cost of living crisis.

But this is not a new phenomenon. Brewers have been cutting the strength of major beer brands for well over a decade. In many cases this is done with minimal publicity and without many consumers even noticing.

HMRC collects alcohol taxes on behalf of the UK Treasury and requires all alcoholic products above 1.2% to advertise their alcoholic strength on the label. But beer producers are allowed a little wiggle room around this, provided the value on the label is within 0.5% of the true strength.

This is a concession to small producers who may find it hard to produce every batch to exactly the same ABV but don’t want to have to produce new labels with each small variation.

Molson Coors took advantage of this leeway in 2012 to reduce the strength of Carling from 4% to 3.7%, but continued to label and market it as 4%. This only came to light when HMRC took the company to court for paying duty at the lower rate. Ultimately Carling won the court case, but this calls the strength of the contents of your can or pint glass into question.

Changing tastes

It is also important to point out that long-term trends in alcohol consumption have not favoured beer producers and so they may be looking for ways to recover lost revenues. In 1970, UK adults drank an average of 181 pints of beer per year. By 2021 that had fallen to 120. Over the same period, average wine consumption increased from 5 to 28 bottles per year.

These changes in drinking patterns have run alongside a gradual shift away from drinking in the pub to drinking at home. A couple of decades ago we drank two-thirds of our beer in pubs and bars, according to data from the British Beer and Pub Association – today it’s less then one-third.

COVID lockdowns and the closure of pubs for much of the pandemic has only served to accelerate these trends, as has an ever-widening gap in the price of drinks in the pub compared to the supermarket.

There has also been a massive shift in the age profile of drinkers. Alongside big falls in alcohol consumption among young people, who historically go to the pub far more, there have been corresponding increases in drinking by older age groups, who tend to favour drinking at home.

So the cost of living crisis has arrived at a tough time for the brewing industry. Yet, in spite of these challenging headwinds, the price of alcohol has risen much more slowly than other goods.

With overall inflation sitting at 20.5% since January 2021 and the price of common goods such as milk, cheese and eggs having risen by over 50%, the prices of beer, wine and spirits have risen by 13.1%, 7.2% and 8% respectively. This is less than any other food and drink category. And so, although average disposable income has fallen, alcohol is more affordable than at almost any point in the last 30 years.


Colin Angus, Senior Research Fellow in the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group,

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

 

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

After WHO's warning on cancer link, a look at how India consumes alcohol

Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

US job growth slows in June and unemployment rate declines to 3.6%

Imran Khan approaches Pak SC against Islamabad HC order in Toshakhana case

Samsung reports worst decline in quarterly revenue in over a decade

Janet Yellen criticises Chinese treatment of US companies during visit

UN world food price index hit almost 2 years low at 122.3 points in June

Topics :alcoholWine

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story