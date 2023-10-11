Home / World News / Gaza power authority warns that electricity will run out within hours

Gaza power authority warns that electricity will run out within hours

All of Gaza's crossings are closed, making it impossible to bring in fuel for the power plant or the generators on which residents and hospitals have long relied

AP Jerusalem
Palestinians inspect damages in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Gaza's power authority says its sole power plant will fun out of fuel within hours, leaving the territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies.

Israel said it would cut off all electricity to the territory after Hamas' bloody rampage over the weekend.

All of Gaza's crossings are closed, making it impossible to bring in fuel for the power plant or the generators on which residents and hospitals have long relied.

The power authority said Wednesday that the plant would shut down in the afternoon.

Topics :GazaIsrael-Palestineisraelelectricity

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

