Gaza war: 'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi 'seriously injured' while fighting Hamas

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli television series Fauda actor Idan Amedi, who was fighting in the reservist force in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, was "seriously injured", Israeli diplomat Avia Levi said.

"Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery," the diplomat said in a post on Monday on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a report by The Times of Israel, Amedi got seriously injured while fighting as an Israel Defense Forces reservist in Gaza's Khan Younis. He was brought to Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan at about 4 pm on Monday and underwent surgery. Amedi's father confirmed the injury but clarified that his son's life was no longer in danger, the report added.

A Fauda crew member was killed in November

Notably, another Fauda series crew member, Master Sgt. (res.) Matan Meir, 38, was killed during the battle in Gaza in November last year. Meir was serving in the 551st Brigade's 697th Battalion. He was among the four soldiers killed in the incident on November 10.

Israel had called up 360,000 reservists in the wake of the October 7 attack by the militant organisation Hamas on its southern territory that triggered the months-long ongoing conflict. As many as 240 hostages were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, some released later in a series of prisoner exchange deals between them and Israel. Hamas runs the government in Gaza.

Since the war began, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Fauda, which is available to stream on Netflix, is an award-winning show depicting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the third season of which was set inside the Gaza Strip.