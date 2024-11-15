Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

General Motors laying off nearly 1,000 workers worldwide, most in US

The layoffs come as car company is trying to reposition itself as a leader in electric vehicles and software, which are both costly. GM is aiming to cut $2 bn to $4 bn in losses on EVs next year

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:42 PM IST
General Motors is laying off nearly 1,000 workers worldwide, most in the U.S., as it looks to streamline operations, a source told Reuters on Friday.
 
GM confirmed in a statement it had made job cuts. 
"In order to win in this competitive market, we need to optimize for speed and excellence," the Detroit automaker said. 
"As part of this continuous effort, weâ€™ve made a small number of team reductions." 
The layoffs come as the car company is trying to reposition itself as a leader in electric vehicles and software, which are both costly. GM is aiming to cut $2 billion to $4 billion in losses on EVs next year. 
In August, it laid off more than 1,000 workers in its software department as it worked to streamline the team. GM also laid off about 1,700 workers at a Kansas manufacturing plant in September.
 
One of its most significant reductions was in 2023, when about 5,000 GM salaried workers took buyouts to leave the automaker.
First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

