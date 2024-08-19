Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / General Motors to lay off more than 1,000 software engineers, mostly in US

General Motors to lay off more than 1,000 software engineers, mostly in US

The moves come two months after former Apple Inc. executives David Richardson and Baris Cetinok were promoted to senior vice president roles in the group

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
The push into new software has also been problematic for GM. | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By David Welch

General Motors Co. is cutting more than 1,000 software engineers as the automaker moves to lean up its software and services organization, said a person familiar with the matter.

More than 600 of the layoffs will be in Michigan, the person said. The moves come two months after former Apple Inc. executives David Richardson and Baris Cetinok were promoted to senior vice president roles in the group.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“As we build GM’s future, we must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact,” GM said Monday in a statement confirming the cuts, without specifying how many people were affected. GM declined to say how much the reductions will reduce its overall software engineering workforce.

GM has been developing in-car software that increasingly operates more of a vehicle’s underlying systems, from battery management and driving characteristics to in-vehicle content displays, especially on the company’s newest electric models.

It has been hiring rapidly in software development for several years as part of its push into electric vehicles, self-driving cars and software-related services. The automaker has hoped that new services such as connecting customers to charging stations, digital content and other non-auto businesses would one day add billions of dollars in annual revenue.

The push into new software has also been problematic for GM. The company temporarily grounded sales of its Chevrolet Blazer electric SUV and has had issues with its Cadillac Lyriq EV, some tied to software glitches. 

With the Blazer, GM faced backlash from consumers by building its own in-vehicle infotainment system to replace Apple’s CarPlay. The carmaker had problems with the interior content screen, among other technology snafus.

More From This Section

Harris, Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in US prez race

Republicans release initial impeachment inquiry report on President Biden

Yen rises sharply, euro touches its highest this year as dollar retreats

China, Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

Prince Mohammed forged king's sign on Yemen war decree: Ex-official


GM shares were little changed at 9:33 a.m. in New York. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: PM Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Thematic funds emerge as largest MF category; AUM doubles in a year

Manmohan, Montek came through lateral entry: Law minister reminds Gandhi

Vedanta estimated to have raised Rs 3,200 cr from OFS of subsidiary HZL

India seen as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in conflict-ridden world: President Murmu

Topics :general motors job cutsGeneral Motorslayoff

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story