Georgia suspends talks on joining EU for 4 yrs; accuses it of 'blackmail'

Georgia is suspending talks on its bid to join the European Union for four years, its prime minister said Thursday, in view of what he described as blackmail and manipulation from some of the bloc's politicians.

The statement by Irakli Kobakhize came hours after he was reappointed to the job by members of the governing Georgian Dream party after its disputed victory in last month's parliamentary election that has sparked protests and led to an opposition boycott of parliament.

The October 26 election was widely seen as a referendum on the country's aspirations to join the European Union. The opposition said the vote was rigged under the influence of Russia seeking to keep Georgia in its orbit, and declared a boycott of parliament.

European election observers said the balloting took place in a divisive atmosphere marked by instances of bribery, double voting and physical violence.

The EU has previously announced that the talks on Georgia's accession to the bloc had been de-facto halted because of its backsliding on democracy.