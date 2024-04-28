Home / World News / Giving food, cash to 6 million people monthly in Afghanistan, says WFP

Giving food, cash to 6 million people monthly in Afghanistan, says WFP

About 15.8 million people in Afghanistan would experience food insecurity crises and emergency levels, according to UN estimates.

File Image: United Nations
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As Afghanistan battles a humanitarian crisis, the World Food Programme said it has been distributing food and cash to six million people every month there, according to Khaama Press.

Through a press release on Saturday, the UN body said 23.7 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian aid this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

About 15.8 million people in Afghanistan would experience food insecurity crises and emergency levels, according to UN estimates.

Significantly, to meet the basic needs of people in Afghanistan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has sought a budget of USD 3.6 billion, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, there were reports of forced deportations from nearby countries such as Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that the country has been grappling with for some time.

There are several obstacles that Afghan refugees face when they return home, including the dearth of basic supplies such as clean water, a place to live, jobs, and medical care.

Due to the extreme weather conditions these refugees are living in, there is an urgent need for both local and international organisations to provide immediate help and support in light of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, according to the report.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

FIFA World Cup Qualifier:IND vs AFG live match starts at 12:30 AM IST today

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Playing 11: Jaiswal not playing in Mohali

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11: Kohli and Jaiswal back for IND

Retrial of Harvey Weinstein unlikely to occur soon, if ever: Experts

Harvey Weinstein hospitalised upon return to New York from Upstate prison

Iraq's law criminalising same-sex marriage will hurt country's economy: US

US envoy Blinken to visit Mideast again. What can he achieve this time?

Jerome Powell likely to keep borrowing rates higher-for-longer time

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AfghanistanfoodUnited NationsHunger

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story