Home / World News / Global carbon removal market could touch $100 bn/yr from 2030-35: Report

Global carbon removal market could touch $100 bn/yr from 2030-35: Report

Demand for credits has begun to increase from sectors as diverse as technology and finance, chemicals and aviation but it's not yet large enough to drive the scale of projects

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change
Critics of using carbon removals warn focusing too much on their use could deter companies from reducing their emissions. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The global market for carbon dioxide (CO2) removal credits could reach up to $100 billion a year between 2030 and 2035 from $2.7 billion last year if barriers to its growth are addressed, a report by management consultancy Oliver Wyman said on Thursday.
Worsening climate change and inadequate efforts to cut emissions have led UN scientists to estimate billions of tons of carbon must be removed from the atmosphere annually by using nature or technology to meet global climate goals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Demand for credits has begun to increase from sectors as diverse as technology and finance, chemicals and aviation but it's not yet large enough to drive the scale of projects that experts say are needed, the report by Oliver Wyman, the City of London Corporation and the UK Carbon Markets Forum said.
 
Total sales of CO2 removals were estimated at $2.7 billion in 2023, the report said but could grow to as much as $100 billion a year by 2030-35. Barriers to growing the market include a lack of universally agreed standards on CO2 removal credits and a lack of guidance on how removals can be used to help meet climate targets.
 
On current growth rates between 2020-2023, the market is expected to reach $10 billion a year by 2030-2035, the report said.
To grow the market in Britain the government should include removals in its emissions trading system, set out a financial framework to support the market and endorse the use of removals within company net zero strategies, it said.
 
Globally, $32 billion has been invested in carbon dioxide removal projects to date, with $21 billion of this in engineered solutions, such as direct air capture (DAC) projects which suck CO2 from the atmosphere and $11 billion in nature-based solutions such as planting trees, the report said.
 
Critics of using carbon removals warn focusing too much on their use could deter companies from reducing their emissions as much as possible.

Also Read

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

England vs Namibia playing 11, Antigua weather forecast live streaming

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: ENG vs SA Playing 11 live streaming & telecast

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs England Playing 11: Jordan replaces Wood

Despite 20% lesser jobs on offer, starting pay in UK up 6.5% on year in May

MSME Day 2024: Know date, history, significance, theme and more

Low-priced Chinese EVs reaching US from Mexico pose a threat to automakers

Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader favoured to win UK's July 4 election?

Rishi Sunak struggles with missteps while trying to lift Conservatives

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Climate ChangeCarbon emissionsEnglandLondon

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story