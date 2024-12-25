Global hunger crisis rises rapidly as major countries cut back on aid

It’s a simple but brutal equation: The number of people going hungry or otherwise struggling around the world is rising, while the amount of money the world’s wealthiest nations are contributing toward helping them is dropping.

The result: The United Nations says that, at best, it will be able to raise enough money to help about 60 per cent of the 307 million people it predicts will need humanitarian aid next year.

That means at least 117 million people won’t get food or other assistance in 2025.

The UN also will end 2024 having raised about 46 per cent of the $49.6 billion it sought for humanitarian aid across the globe, its own data shows. It’s the second year in a row the world body has raised less than half of what it sought. The shortfall has forced humanitarian agencies to make agonising decisions, such as slashing rations for the hungry and cutting the number of people eligible for aid. The consequences are being felt in places like Syria, where the World Food Program (WFP), the UN’s main food distributor, used to feed 6 million people. Eyeing its projections for aid donations earlier this year, the WFP cut the number it hoped to help there to about 1 million people, said Rania Dagash-Kamara, the organisation’s assistant executive director for partnerships and resource mobilisation.

Dagash-Kamara visited the WFP’s Syria staff in March. “Their line was, ‘We are at this point taking from the hungry to feed the starving’,”she said in an interview. UN officials see few reasons for optimism at a time of widespread conflict, political unrest, and extreme weather, all factors that stoke famine. “We have been forced to scale back appeals to those in most dire need,” Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told Reuters.

Financial pressures and shifting domestic politics are reshaping some wealthy nations’ decisions about where and how much to give. One of the UN’s largest donors — Germany — already shaved $500 million in funding from 2023 to 2024 as part of general belt tightening. The country’s cabinet has recommended another $1 billion reduction in humanitarian aid for 2025. A new parliament will decide next year’s plan after the federal election in February.

Humanitarian organisations also are watching to see what US President-elect Donald Trump proposes after he begins his second term in January.

Trump advisers have not said how he will approach humanitarian aid, but he sought to slash US funding in his first term. And he has hired advisers who say there is room for cuts in foreign aid.

The US plays the leading role in preventing and combating starvation across the world. It provided $64.5 billion in humanitarian aid over the last five years. That was at least 38 per cent of the total contributions recorded by the UN.

Sharing the wealth

The majority of humanitarian funding comes from just three wealthy donors: the US, Germany, and the European Commission. They provided 58 per cent of the $170 billion recorded by the UN in response to crises from 2020 to 2024.

Three other powers — China, Russia, and India — collectively contributed less than 1 per cent of UN-tracked humanitarian funding over the same period, according to a Reuters review of UN contributions data.

The inability to close the funding gap is one of the major reasons the global system for tackling hunger and preventing famine is under enormous strain. The lack of adequate funding — coupled with the logistical hurdles of assessing need and delivering food aid in conflict zones, where many of the worst hunger crises exist — is taxing efforts to get enough aid to the starving. Almost 282 million people in 59 countries and territories were facing high levels of acute food insecurity in 2023. Reuters is documenting in a series of reports, including from hard-hit Sudan, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

The failure of major nations to pull their weight in funding for global initiatives has been a persistent Trump complaint. Project 2025, a set of policy proposals drawn up by Trump backers for his second term, calls on humanitarian agencies to work harder to collect more funding from other donors and says this should be a condition for additional US aid.

On the campaign trail, Trump tried to distance himself from the controversial Project 2025 blueprint. But after winning the election, he chose one of its key architects, Russell Vought, to run the US Office of Management and Budget, a powerful body that helps decide presidential priorities and how to pay for them. The project makes particular note of conflict — the very factor driving most of today’s worst hunger crises.

“Humanitarian aid is sustaining war economies, creating financial incentives for warring parties to continue fighting, discouraging governments from reforming, and propping up malign regimes,” the blueprint says.

Funds starved

> Global hunger is rising, but total humanitarian aid from wealthy nations to UN is shrinking

> UN projects at least 117 million will go without aid in 2025

> China and India, among the world’s top 5 economies, contribute less than 1% of UN humanitarian aid

> Germany, a top UN humanitarian donor, is reducing aid funding

> Relief agencies fear possible cuts from top donor US after Trump takes office