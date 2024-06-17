Global spending on nuclear weapons hits record $91 billion in 2023: Report

In a dramatic surge in global military outlay, the nine nuclear-capable nations collectively increased their investment in nuclear arsenals by a staggering 33 per cent over the past five years, two reports showed on Monday.

According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), these countries allocated a total of $91 billion to nuclear capabilities in the last one year alone, highlighting a significant rise in spending.

This uptick reflects efforts by countries such as the United States, China, and Russia to modernise and deploy advanced nuclear weaponry. These were highlighted by separate findings from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).



"I think it is fair to say there is a nuclear arms race underway," observed ICAN chief Melissa Parke, reflecting on the findings that paint a worrisome picture of global security dynamics.



SIPRI's report noted a slight decrease in the overall number of global nuclear warheads — down to 12,121 from 12,512 in the previous year.

However, the number of warheads actively ready for deployment increased, with 9,585 maintained in stockpiles designated for potential use and 2,100 on high operational alert.



While historically dominated by the United States and Russia, SIPRI highlighted a significant shift: China now also maintains warheads on high alert, marking its first inclusion in this category.



"While the global total of nuclear warheads continues to fall as Cold War-era weapons are gradually dismantled, regrettably we continue to see year-on-year increases in the number of operational nuclear warheads," SIPRI director Dan Smith was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Sharp rise in nuclear expenditure

ICAN's report highlighted a sharp increase in nuclear spending, notably the $10.8 billion surge observed in 2023 alone. Leading this surge was the United States, with a substantial $51.5 billion expenditure, comprising 80 per cent of the global increment.



China allocated $11.8 billion, followed by Russia with $8.3 billion. The United Kingdom notably escalated its spending by 17 per cent, reaching $8.1 billion, marking the second consecutive year of significant increase.

In 2023, spending by nuclear-armed states, which encompass France, India, Israel, Pakistan, and North Korea, surged by over 33 per cent from the $68.2 billion recorded in 2018, when ICAN began compiling this data.

According to the report, these countries have collectively invested an estimated $387 billion in nuclear weaponry since then.

Concerns and global impact

Slamming "the billions of dollars being squandered on nuclear weapons" as "a profound and unacceptable misallocation of public funds", Parke highlighted the stark disparity when compared to urgent humanitarian needs like global hunger eradication or environmental conservation efforts.



"These numbers are obscene, and it is money that the state says is going towards weapons that... will never be used," she said, emphasising the risks associated with such vast investments in weapons primarily meant for deterrence.

Urgent calls for international response

ICAN, renowned for its role in advancing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into effect in 2021, reiterated its call for nuclear-armed states to reassess their priorities.

The treaty has garnered support from 70 countries, urging nuclear powers to join in and enhance global security.

"Instead of investing in Armageddon, the nine nuclear-armed states should follow the example of almost half the world's countries and join the treaty... and make a real contribution to global security," said Alicia Sanders-Zakre, a co-author of Monday's ICAN report.