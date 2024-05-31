Home / World News / Google News suffers outage; several users unable to access latest updates

According to the data of the outage tracking website Downdetector, there were 1,232 reports about users having trouble in accessing Google services

google,google logo(Photo: Reuters)
Mohammad Anab New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Google News has suffered an outage, with several users facing issues in accessing the service on Friday.
 
Attempting the latest updates on Google News displayed results: "Uh-oh! Something went wrong. Please try again".

Google's search engine, however, appeared to be functioning normally. 

Several users have vent out their frustration on Twitter and alleged that Google's marquee service product is not functioning at the moment. The users claimed that "news" tab is showing no results. However, the Google's main search page is still showing results but its news section remains unfunctional, alleged netizens. 

According to the data of the outage tracking website Downdetector, there were 1,232 reports about users having trouble in accessing Google services. The data revealed that 70% of users reported problem for Google's website while 28% reported issue with with Google Search. The data further revealed that most of the outages were reported after 4 pm IST in the evening.

A user on Downdetector said, "BREAKING NEWSGoogle is DOWN! Outage issues with searching and reading news articles due to cyber attack. #Google."

Many users also claimed that Google Maps is also down and not showing the location of their desired destination. 

Topics :GoogleGoogle news

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

