Google News suffers outage; several users unable to access latest updates

Google News has suffered an outage, with several users facing issues in accessing the service on Friday.



Attempting the latest updates on Google News displayed results: "Uh-oh! Something went wrong. Please try again".

Google's search engine, however, appeared to be functioning normally.

Several users have vent out their frustration on Twitter and alleged that Google's marquee service product is not functioning at the moment. The users claimed that "news" tab is showing no results. However, the Google's main search page is still showing results but its news section remains unfunctional, alleged netizens.