Home / World News / Tesla to recall 125,227 cars over faulty seat belt warning system

Tesla to recall 125,227 cars over faulty seat belt warning system

The regulator said the vehicles failed to comply with the federal safety requirements as their seat belt warning light and audible chime may not get activated when the driver is unbelted

Tesla, Tesla logo
Tesla had recalled 200,000 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in the U.S. in January due to a software malfunction which could obstruct drivers' visibility while reversing. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in its seat belt warning system that can increase the risk of injury in a collision, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.
 
The regulator said the vehicles failed to comply with the federal safety requirements as their seat belt warning light and audible chime may not get activated when the driver is unbelted.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The recall affects certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.
Tesla will release an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, with deployment expected to start in June.
 
The remedy will remove dependency on the driver seat occupancy sensor from the software and only rely on driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signals, the NHTSA said.

Tesla had recalled 200,000 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in the U.S. in January due to a software malfunction which could obstruct drivers' visibility while reversing.
 
It also recalled 3,878 Cybertrucks in April to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.
U.S. auto safety regulators also opened an investigation last month into whether Tesla's recall of more than 2 million vehicles announced in December to install new Autopilot safeguards was adequate following a series of crashes.

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

S Africa heads for 'coalition country' as partial results put ANC below 50%

Extreme temperatures across Asia push LNG imports to record highs

After repairing war-damaged factory, Mondelez resumes ops in Ukraine

Donald Trump will try to turn his guilty verdict into campaign fuel

14 mn flee homes as nations fail to tackle conflict causes: UN official

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Teslaautomobile industryCar recall

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story