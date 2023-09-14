Home / World News / Google parent Alphabet fires hundreds from global recruitment team

Google parent Alphabet fires hundreds from global recruitment team

Firm cut about 12,000 jobs in January, reducing workforce by 6%

Reuters
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Google parent Alphabet is laying off employees from its global recruiting team as the tech giant continues to slow hiring, it said on Thursday.

The company’s decision to let go of a few hundred employees is not part of a wide-scale layoff and will retain a significant majority of the team for hiring critical roles.  It will also help the workers search for roles within the company and elsewhere.

Alphabet is the first ‘Big Tech’ company to lay off employees this quarter, after peers like Meta, Microsoft and Amazon downsized aggressively earlier in 2023 as a weak economy put an end to their pandemic-led hiring sprees.

California-based Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs in January, reducing its workforce by 6 per cent.

Layoffs in the US rose more than threefold in August from July and nearly fourfold compared with a year ago, according to employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Economists polled had forecast that new claims for unemployment benefits would rise by about 8 per cent in the week ended September  9.

Also Read

Nearly 200,000 tech employees fired globally in 2023; more layoffs expected

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Half a million white-collar job cuts since Oct 2022: Is this just a start?

SoftBank's Arm eyes $62 billion valuation in likely stellar Nasdaq debut

Dollar hits 6-month high after data as ECB wraps up rate hiking cycle

New science techniques needed to better understand UFO: NASA report

ECB hikes key interest rate to record high even as recession threat grows

Indian-origin economist Shanmugaratnam sworn in as Singapore's president

Topics :GoogleAlphabetMicrosoft layoffslayoffGoogle Alphabet

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story