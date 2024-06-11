Gpay no longer functional in this country as Google shifts focus to Wallet

Google is discontinuing its standalone payments app in the United States (US). From June 4, GPay will no longer be available on the Play Store or functional on existing devices. This move coincides with the end of peer-to-peer (P2P) payment functionality in the US.

Google is shifting its strategy to consolidate mobile payment services within the Google Wallet app. Users will now manage payment methods, tap to pay at stores, and pay online directly through Google Wallet.

“Google has invested in enhancing payment experiences, such as improving Google Pay autofill in Chrome, facilitating public transit payments, and expanding the types of passes stored in Wallet. Further improvements are planned for the future,” the tech behemoth said in a blog post.

Users can download the latest version of the Google Wallet app for Android on Google Play and manage their cards on the Google Pay website.

How will Gpay shutdown impact users?

Existing payment methods linked to GPay will automatically transfer to Google Wallet, ensuring a smooth user experience. However, P2P payments, a popular feature for splitting bills or sending money to friends, will no longer be available in the US.

Why is Google Pay closed in the US?

Google hasn't explicitly stated the reasons for shutting down the GPay app. However, some speculate it could be an effort to streamline the user experience and potentially reduce development costs. Additionally, Google Wallet might offer better integration with other Google services, creating a more unified platform.

While Google is discontinuing the GPay app in the US, versions in other markets like India and Singapore will continue to operate. "For the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as we continue to build for the unique needs in those countries," Google mentioned in their blog.

Launch of Google Wallet in India

Google launched its digital wallet in India last month with local integrations, nearly two years after reintroducing the app as a digital wallet platform in the US. In India, Google Wallet will operate alongside the existing Google Pay app, which will remain the primary payment app in the country. Google announced that its GPay app will be replaced with Wallet in the US in February.

“Google Pay is not going anywhere. Google Pay is our primary payments use case,” said Ram Papatla, general manager and India engineering lead for Android at Google, during a press conference in New Delhi. “Wallet is specifically tailored for thinking about the non-payment use cases.”

Google Wallet will allow Android users in India to store and access boarding passes, gift cards, event tickets, and loyalty passes. These can be added through a QR code, barcode, or link shared via Gmail, or using a dedicated "Add to Google Wallet" button available on partner apps. The app will also store transit tickets and let users create passes from any images containing a barcode or QR code, such as airline boarding passes, luggage tags, or parking receipts.