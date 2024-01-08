Ram temple opening: Meat shops to remain shut on January 22 in Lucknow

The All India Jamiatul Quresh, a prominent Muslim organisation in Uttar Pradesh, has announced that it will keep all the meat shops shut in Lucknow during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

National Secretary of All India Jamiatul Quresh, Shahabuddin Qureshi and its Vice-President Ashfaq Qureshi on Monday submitted a memorandum in this regard to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

They said that the Pasmanda Muslim Community has decided to keep shutting all meat shops in Lucknow's Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Fatehganj, and Latouche Road areas.

"We all are Awadh residents. Keeping in mind the goodwill on the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, it has been decided unanimously that on January 22, 2024, all the meat traders of Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Fatehganj, and Latouche Road areas will keep their businesses closed," Shahabuddin Qureshi said in the memorandum submitted to the state deputy CM.

BJP MLA urges govt to ban alcohol, meat on January 22

BJP legislator Ram Kadam has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the state on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony day. In the letter, Kadam also urged the state leadership to request the Centre to prohibit the sales of alcohol and meat on January 22.

Kadam sought the temporary restriction, noting the day was the "most auspicious" and that the Ram mandir is being built in Ayodhya after five centuries. He went on to say that the day is nothing short of "celebrating Diwali not just in Maharashtra but the entire country".

"On January 22, there is a consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. It is the most auspicious and holy day. I therefore request you to ban liquor and meat on that day. After 500 years, Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya. Many karsevak suffered for the Ram temple. Many were sent to jail. The day is like celebrating Diwali, not just in Maharashtra but the entire country is very auspicious," Kadam wrote.

"Keeping the holy day in mind, there should be a liquor ban and meat ban in Maharashtra. Also, request the central government to implement it in the entire country. Enforce an alcohol ban and a meat ban," he added.