Home / World News / Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court on charge of disobeying police

Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court on charge of disobeying police

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malm on June 19

AP Malmo (Sweden)
Photo: AP/PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court on Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malm on June 19.

Thunberg was charged because she refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, according to Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the newspaper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

Also Read

Climate activist Greta won't be school striking but vows to still protest

Mukesh Ambani richest man in India, Adani at No. 2, check others on list

Here's how much wealth you need to join the richest 1% across globe

World leaders in Paris seek financial response to climate emergency

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

India to launch 7 Singapore satellites from Isro's spaceport on July 30

Swiss watches import jump 21% in India first six months of 2023

Israel PM Netanyahu released from hospital ahead of vote on legal overhaul

Indo-US bond stronger after PM Modi's state visit: Biden admin official

US sends another submarine to S Korea, in a show of force against N Korea

Topics :Greta ThunbergSweden

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story