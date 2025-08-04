Groq challenges Nvidia's AI chip dominance with $6 billion valuation bid

Chip startup Groq is raising up to $500 million in new funding, which would bring its valuation to around $6 billion, according to The Information. The California-based company is positioning itself as a serious challenger to Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips, riding on growing global demand and a $1.5 billion deal in Saudi Arabia.

This comes at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide—from healthcare and finance to energy and defence. The hardware behind AI models, used to power software like ChatGPT, is often hidden from public view. However, Groq’s rise could signal growing momentum behind alternatives to Nvidia’s near-monopoly-like position.

What is Groq? Founded in 2016 by Jonathan Ross, a former lead engineer behind Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), Groq builds chips specifically for AI inference — the part where AI models generate outputs (like text or images). Unlike Nvidia, which makes chips for both training and inference, Groq focuses only on inference and aims to do it faster and more efficiently. ALSO READ: China eyes next TikTok boom as firms boost video production with AI Groq’s main product is the Language Processing Unit (LPU). These chips can generate up to 750 tokens per second, far outpacing systems like GPT-3.5, which outputs around 40 tokens per second.

How is Groq different? Groq’s edge comes from using SRAM (a much faster on-chip memory) instead of the more common HBM. SRAM is expensive and holds less data, but it’s extremely fast, making Groq’s chips great for real-time AI, not model training. According to a report by Forbes, each LPU card costs around $20,000, and Groq builds systems that connect them using a switchless high-speed network, cutting down on data bottlenecks and energy use. Most of Groq’s revenue comes from cloud-based services, similar to how companies use Amazon Web Services or OpenAI. It also sells physical hardware and operates data centres for enterprise clients.

Challenging Nvidia Nvidia currently controls over 90 per cent of the AI chip market, largely thanks to its powerful GPUs that serve as the backbone of many machine learning models. The company made history earlier this year when its market capitalisation reached $4 trillion. However, as demand for AI services grows exponentially, supply chain constraints, cost, and energy consumption have become growing concerns. Startups like Groq aim to address these issues by offering more specialised hardware solutions. Why Saudi Arabia is interested In regions like West Asia, where Nvidia chips are less accessible, companies like Groq and other startups, including SambaNova Systems, are filling the gap.