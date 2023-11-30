Home / World News / Growth slows down in three of five advanced economies; US, UK exceptions

China, Japan, Germany showed weaker rate; for UK, it remained the same

Except for Germany and the UK, the rest of the major economies had recorded stronger growth in the first two quarters of CY23
Samreen Wani New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Three of the five advanced economies in the world have reported a slowdown in their gross domestic product (GDP) for the July-September quarter.

China, Japan and Germany showed a weaker rate of growth in the Q3 of the ongoing calendar year 2023 (CY23) compared to the same quarter in the previous year, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). China’s GDP grew at 4.9 per cent in Q3 compared to 6.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Similarly, Japan’s economy registered a 1.4 per cent growth in the September quarter compared to 1.9 per cent previously. Growth in Germany, meanwhile, contracted by minus 0.4 per cent in Q3 compared to a 0.1 per cent growth in Q2. And at 0.6 per cent, the Q3 rate of growth for the UK remained almost the same as the previous quarter.

The only advanced economy to register growth in Q3 was the United States at 2.9 per cent against 2.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Except for Germany and the UK, the rest of the major economies had recorded stronger growth in the first two quarters of CY23.

Growth in most of these advanced economies is expected to slow down next year, according to a recent update from OECD. While China is expected to grow at 4.7 per cent in 2024 compared to 5.2 per cent in 2023, Japan, India and the US, too, are likely to see a similar slowdown.


First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

