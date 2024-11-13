GRSE registers total income of Rs 2,311 crore in first half of FY25

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd registered a total income of Rs 2,311 crore in the first half of financial year 2024-25, an official said on Wednesday.

The Kolkata-based warship maker's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 185 crore in the first six months from April 2024, as against Rs 157 crore in the corresponding period in the last fiscal year 2023-24, the GRSE official said.

"The total income stood at Rs 2,311 crore in the first half of 2024-25 as against Rs 1,796 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24," the official said in a statement.

For the second quarter of 2024-25 from July to September, the defence PSU registered a total income of Rs 1,228 crore against Rs 969 crore, he said.

In the second quarter, PAT stood at Rs 98 crore as against Rs 81 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24, the official said.

GRSE chairman and managing director Commodore P R Hari (retd) said that the existing orders for Indian Navy, coupled with orders for commercial vessels and specialised research vessels provide the Defence PSU a clear growth path.

"With a strong order book and more orders on the anvil, the foreseeable future looks promising. We are confident of continued delivery of strong numbers," Hari said.